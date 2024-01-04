WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to renumber and amend 103.465; to amend 103.465 (title); and to create 103.465 (2) and (3) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibitions on nondisparagement clauses in employment contracts.
Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab903

AB903 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2024-01-04
