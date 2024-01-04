Submit Release
AB908 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to repeal 66.0506, 66.0508, 66.0509 (1m), 73.03 (68), 111.70 (1) (cm), 111.70 (3) (a) 7m., 111.70 (3) (b) 6m., 111.70 (4) (cg), 111.70 (4) (d) 3. b., 111.70 (4) (mb), 111.70 (4) (mbb), 111.71 (4m), 111.71 (5m), 111.81 (3n), 111.83 (3) (b), 111.91 (3) (b), 111.91 (3q), 118.245 and 120.12 (4m); to renumber 111.83 (3) (a); to renumber and amend 111.70 (4) (c) 1. and 111.70 (4) (cm) 1.; to consolidate and renumber 111.70 (4) (d) 3. a. and c.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 111.91 (3) (intro.) and (a); to amend 20.425 (1) (i), 111.70 (1) (a), 111.70 (3) (a) 5., 111.70 (4) (c) (title), 111.70 (4) (c) 2., 111.70 (4) (c) 3. (intro.), 111.70 (4) (cm) (title), 111.70 (4) (cm) 2., 3. and 4., 111.70 (4) (cm) 8m., 111.70 (4) (d) 1., 111.70 (4) (d) 2. a., 111.70 (4) (p), 111.70 (8) (a), 111.71 (2), 111.77 (9), 111.825 (5), 111.83 (1), 111.83 (4), 119.04 (1), 120.18 (1) (gm), 851.71 (4) and 904.085 (2) (a); and to create 111.70 (3) (a) 7., 111.70 (3) (b) 6., 111.70 (4) (c) 1g., 111.70 (4) (cm) 1g., 111.70 (4) (cm) 5., 111.70 (4) (cm) 6., 111.70 (4) (cm) 7., 111.70 (4) (cm) 7g., 111.70 (4) (cm) 7r., 111.70 (4) (cm) 8., 111.70 (4) (n), 111.70 (7m) (c) 3., 111.70 (7m) (e), 111.71 (4) and 111.71 (5) of the statutes; Relating to: bargaining over wages, hours, and conditions of employment for public employees. (FE)

