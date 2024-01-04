Submit Release
AB909 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to repeal 20.865 (1) (dm), 20.928 (1f), 230.01 (2) (bm), 230.01 (2) (bp), 230.04 (13m), 230.04 (19), 230.05 (10), 230.06 (1) (m), 230.06 (4), 230.13 (3) (c), 230.15 (6), 230.15 (7), 230.16 (1) (ap), 230.25 (2) (am), 230.31 (3), 230.34 (1) (a) 1. to 9. and 230.445; to renumber and amend 63.08 (1) (fm) and 230.34 (1) (a) (intro.); to amend 62.13 (4) (d), 63.08 (1) (f) 1., 63.08 (1) (f) 2., 63.08 (1) (f) 3., 63.37, 63.39 (2m), 66.0509 (1), 230.04 (14), 230.046 (2), 230.05 (7), 230.08 (2) (c), 230.12 (1) (h), 230.13 (1) (a), 230.13 (3) (b), 230.15 (1), 230.15 (1m) (c) 1., 230.16 (title), 230.16 (1) (a), 230.16 (2), 230.16 (3), 230.16 (4), 230.16 (5), 230.16 (6), 230.16 (7m) (b) 4., 230.16 (10), 230.16 (11), 230.17 (1), 230.17 (2), 230.18, 230.21 (1), 230.21 (2), 230.21 (3), 230.213, 230.24 (1), 230.25 (1), 230.25 (2) (a), 230.25 (2) (b), 230.25 (3) (a), 230.26 (2), 230.26 (4), 230.28 (1) (a), 230.28 (1) (am), 230.28 (1) (c), 230.31 (1) (intro.), 230.32 (4), 230.34 (1) (am), 230.34 (2) (intro.), 230.35 (3) (d), 230.37 (1), 230.43 (1) (title), 230.43 (1) (am), 230.43 (1) (b), 230.43 (1) (c), 230.43 (1) (d), 230.43 (1) (e), 230.43 (5), 230.44 (1) (c), 230.44 (1) (e), 321.65 (3) (g) and 323.2915 (1) and (2); to repeal and recreate 230.19, 230.24 (2), 230.25 (1g), 230.25 (1m), 230.34 (2) (a) and 230.34 (2) (b); and to create 230.16 (7m) (c), 230.16 (9), 230.28 (6), 230.31 (2) and 230.40 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: the state civil service system. (FE)

