Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson Embark on a Hilarious Journey with the Launch of a Nationwide Comedy Tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reality television stars Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson are set to bring laughter and entertainment to audiences nationwide as they announce their much-anticipated Nationwide comedy tour Shannon & Vicki LIVE! presented by talent manager Paris D’Jon. Known for being on Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County, the dynamic duo is ready to showcase a different side of their personalities through an evening of laughter, anecdotes, and lively entertainment.

The tour promises an intimate experience with Shannon and Vicki as they share personal stories, behind-the-scenes moments, and engage in interactive sessions with the audience. Fans of the Real Housewives franchise and newcomers alike can expect a night filled with unexpected surprises, hilarious banter, and an unforgettable evening of comedy.

Shannon Beador, recognized for her quick wit and infectious laughter, expressed her excitement about the upcoming tour: "Vicki and I are thrilled to take our fans on a comedic journey. We've had our fair share of ups and downs, and now we're ready to share the lighter side of our lives with everyone."
Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC, added, "Laughter is the best medicine, and we can't wait to bring joy and entertainment to our fans across the country. Get ready for a night of fun, surprises, and laughter you won't soon forget!"

Joining Shannon & Vicki will be celebrity guest host Doug Budin the Co-host on Jeff Lewis Live on @radioandysxm.

The comedy tour will kick off in Houston Texas on March 13th, with subsequent stops in major cities such as Austin, Indianapolis, St Louis, Portland, Seattle, Kansas City, Boca and Naples Florida and more.

Tour dates and ticket information can be found at www.hpatickets.com

Jenni Fence
HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY
email us here

