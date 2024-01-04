Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,376 in the last 365 days.

AB910 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to renumber 139.75 (1); to amend 139.76 (1); and to create 139.75 (1d), 139.75 (1p), 139.75 (5u), 139.75 (6c), 139.75 (6g), 139.75 (9w), 139.76 (1e), 139.775, 139.795 and 139.815 of the statutes; Relating to: remote sellers of cigars and pipe tobacco. (FE)

Status: A - Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab910

You just read:

AB910 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2024-01-04

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more