AB910 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to renumber 139.75 (1); to amend 139.76 (1); and to create 139.75 (1d), 139.75 (1p), 139.75 (5u), 139.75 (6c), 139.75 (6g), 139.75 (9w), 139.76 (1e), 139.775, 139.795 and 139.815 of the statutes; Relating to: remote sellers of cigars and pipe tobacco. (FE)