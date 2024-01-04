Submit Release
AB911 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to renumber and amend 11.0502 (1), 11.0502 (2), 11.0602 (1), 11.0602 (2), 11.0902 (1) and 11.0902 (2); to amend 11.1108; and to create 11.0101 (20), 11.0101 (20d), 11.0101 (20g), 11.0101 (20r), 11.0204 (1) (a) 12., 11.0304 (1) (a) 12., 11.0404 (1) (a) 12., 11.0502 (1) (b), 11.0502 (2) (b), 11.0504 (1) (a) 12., 11.0602 (1) (b), 11.0602 (2) (b), 11.0604 (1) (a) 12., 11.0902 (1) (b), 11.0902 (2) (b), 11.0904 (1) (a) 12. and 11.1002 of the statutes; Relating to: reporting of mass communications.

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

