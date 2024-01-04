Submit Release
Statement From Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando Regarding Fight at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

MARYLAND, April 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 4, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando released the following statement related to a video shared with him of a fight at Bethesda-Chevy Chase (BCC) High School.

“I have been briefed by MCPS regarding the fight at BCC High School on the first day back from break. I commend the school administrators and security team for acting swiftly. No matter the reason, violence has no place in our schools or community.

“Our students, teachers and staff deserve a safe place to learn and work. As an MCPS parent, all families deserve to feel safe sending their children to school. I will continue my efforts as chair of the Education and Culture Committee to ensure that MCPS has the funding to provide comprehensive support, including security, mental health services and restorative justice programs to address conflict and keep students safe.”

Release ID: 24-001
Media Contact: Michelle Whittaker 240-777-7792
Categories: Will Jawando

