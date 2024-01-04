Recruitment of Internationally Trained Health Professionals will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, April 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 4, 2024

District 6 Councilmember Natali Fani-González is this week’s special guest

ROCKVILLE, Md., January 4, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Carmen I. Sáenz, manager at the Suburban Maryland Welcome Back Center of the Latino Health Initiative (Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services), and Ana Mejia, human services specialist at the Suburban Maryland Welcome Back Center. The show will air on Friday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The first part of the show will feature special guest Councilmember Fani-González, who will reflect on her first term as the representative of District 6 and as the chair of the ECON Committee. Councilmember Fani-González will share her legislative priorities for 2024 and will provide an update on the Drone as First Responder (DFR) pilot program, which has been implemented in Districts 4 and 6.

The second part of the show will highlight the services provided by the Welcome Back Center, which is a part of the Montgomery County Latino Health Initiative. The center's primary objective is to offer counseling and guidance to health professionals who have completed their education outside the U.S. and are interested in joining the workforce in Maryland. Carmen Saenz, who manages the Welcome Back Center, will describe the various types of assistance available, eligibility requirements and provide contact information for international professionals who wish to obtain their certifications. The goal is to help trained health professionals from around the world enter the local health workforce and alleviate the shortage of healthcare professionals.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

