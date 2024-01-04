AB915 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to amend 16.967 (7) (am) 2., 16.967 (7) (b), 16.967 (7m) (b), 59.43 (2) (ag) 1., 59.43 (2) (e), 59.72 (5) (a) and 59.72 (5) (b) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: fees for recording and filing instruments with the registers of deeds; the portion of such fees used for the land information program; and the minimum state grant amounts under the program. (FE)