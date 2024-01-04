Westland Insurance acquires Dyberg Insurance Inc. and Prairie Villa Insurance

Westland continues to grow across Canada with acquisitions in AB

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it acquired Dyberg Insurance Inc. and Prairie Villa Insurance, effective January 1.

Prairie Villa Insurance has roots going back to 1973 in Northern Alberta, now with three longstanding offices located across the Peace Country. Maintaining a firm local focus, they’ve formed deep and lasting ties to their communities. This strategic acquisition grows Westland’s distribution presence in Northern Alberta with a team of talented professionals who can support clients with personal, commercial, and farm insurance solutions.

Established in 1953, Dyberg Insurance is a family-owned brokerage located in Edmonton, AB. Renowned for its exceptional personal and commercial insurance services, Dyberg Insurance has built a strong presence within its community. Dyberg Insurance will be integrated with Westland’s existing Edmonton operations.

“I'm very pleased to welcome Prairie Villa Insurance and Dyberg Insurance to the Westland team,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “With a shared dedication to exceptional customer service and community involvement, we’re poised to create formidable partnerships with these two brokerages. We look forward to working with their passionate teams of employees to continue making a difference in their communities and the lives of their clients.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

