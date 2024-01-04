National Recreation and Park Association Releases Report on the Economic Impact of Local Parks

Report identifies significant economic impact for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Ashburn, VA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) demonstrates the vast economic impact of our nation’s local parks. According to the results of the Economic Impact of Local Parks report, the shared impact of operations and capital spending by U.S. local park and recreation agencies in 2021 resulted in nearly $201 billion in economic activity and $196.8 billion in added gross domestic product (GDP) and supported more than 1.1 million jobs that paid salaries, wages and benefits totaling $63 billion. This is a conservative estimate that does not capture parks’ other economic benefits, including: higher real estate values, health and wellness benefits, conservation/resiliency benefits, tourism and other economic development activities.

Park and recreation professionals at the more than 10,000 agencies across the United States positively contribute to their communities in many different ways. Not only are parks leading the way in terms of health and wellness, equity, and conservation, but they also drive significant economic activity. Local park and recreation agencies employed nearly 326,000 full-time and part-time employees in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That translates to more than $41 billion of operations spending by the nation’s more than 10,000 local park and recreation agencies. This spending — combined with capital expenditures — ripples through the national, regional and local economies as park and recreation employees spend their paychecks, park and recreation agency vendors hire workers, and both agencies and their vendors purchase products and services to serve their clients.

The report also includes a state-level analysis that highlights the economic impact of local parks in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The top 10 states with the highest economic impact include:

California - $21 billion Florida - $15 billion Texas - $14 billion New York - $10 billion Illinois - $8 billion Colorado - $7 billion Ohio - $5 billion Washington - $5 billion Minnesota - $4 billion North Carolina - $4 billion

“Not only do park and recreation professionals work tirelessly to provide essential physical and mental health and environmental benefits to their communities, but the agencies in which they serve are also powerful engines of economic activity,” said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. “This report demonstrates why policymakers and elected officials at all levels of government should prioritize park and recreation funding in communities everywhere now more than ever. The benefits these investments provide are critical to communities nationwide.”

Dr. Terry Clower, lead investigator for the study, observes: “Local park and recreation agencies are growing in economic importance, not only as generators of jobs and local business opportunity, but as major contributors to local quality of life.” Clower further notes that quality of life and the availability of recreation amenities are increasingly important for attracting and retaining workers and employers, which extend the economic impacts of park and recreation spending beyond what is captured in the current study.

NRPA joined forces with the Center for Regional Analysis at George Mason University in 2015, to conduct the first nationwide study on the economic impact of local park and recreation agencies’ operations and capital spending. Since then, NRPA and the Center for Regional Analysis have partnered three times to update that landmark 2015 research: in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Public support for parks and recreation has never been stronger. According to NRPA’s 2023 Engagement With Parks Report, nearly nine in 10 people agree that it is important to fund local park and recreation agencies to ensure every member of the community has equitable access to amenities, infrastructure and programming. Additionally, 88 percent of people agree that parks and recreation is an important service provided by their local government.

To access the full report, visit www.nrpa.org/EconomicImpact.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

