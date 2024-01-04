Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,381 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Myanmar/Burma

On 11 December 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/2788 concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Myanmar/Burma.

In view of the continuing grave situation in Myanmar/Burma, the Council decided to add four persons and two entities to the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures in the Annex to Decision 2013/184/CFSP.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia, the EFTA countries Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as Armenia align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.

Source European Council - Jan 4, 24

You just read:

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Myanmar/Burma

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more