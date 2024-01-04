Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Myanmar/Burma

On 11 December 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/2788 concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Myanmar/Burma.

In view of the continuing grave situation in Myanmar/Burma, the Council decided to add four persons and two entities to the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures in the Annex to Decision 2013/184/CFSP.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia, the EFTA countries Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as Armenia align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.