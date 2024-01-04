Việt Nam strongly condemns bombing in Southeastern Iran, extends sympathies

VIETNAM, January 4 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam strongly condemned the bombing in Kerman city in Southeastern Iran on January 3, which claimed hundreds of lives and injuries, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng has said.

Hằng made the comment on January 4 while answering to a reporter's query on Việt Nam's response to the bombing.

Việt Nam would like to extend its deep condolences to the Government and people of Iran, and the families of the victims, she said, believing that those who staged the attack must be punished properly.

President Võ Văn Thưởng has sent condolences to Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended his sympathies to the First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber, while National Assembly Chair Vương Đình Huệ conveyed condolences to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein AmirAbdollahian. — VNS