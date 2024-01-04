GEORGIA, January 4 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced changes to his staff ahead of the 2024 legislative session. Kristyn Long will serve as Executive Counsel, following the departure of David Dove at the end of the month to join the law firm Troutman Pepper as a partner leading their Regulatory and Economic Investment Practice in Georgia. Filling her role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) will be Dr. Russell Crutchfield, who will join Deputy COO Mark Smith in overseeing state agency operations.

“David Dove has been a valued and trusted member of the Kemp family and Team Kemp for many years,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “His service and contributions in that time have made our state stronger and more prosperous, and we’re grateful for his tireless support. Marty, the girls, and I wish him and his family success in this new chapter and look forward to his future achievements as we continue to work together for the people of Georgia.”

“Kristyn Long has been essential to our state's successful response to the unprecedented challenges of the past few years, and Marty, the girls, and I are grateful for her willingness to continue serving as a part of my office's senior leadership,” he further shared. “We are also excited to welcome Russell Crutchfield to our team as Chief Operating Officer and are grateful for the expertise he brings as he helps us keep state government efficient and effective.”

Governor Kemp also announced the following changes to his staff:

Ian Caraway will serve as Director of Policy

Caitlan Coleman will serve as Deputy Director of Policy

Jenna Schuckman will join the Governor's Office of Health Strategy as a Policy Analyst

Lauren Jafojo will serve as a Senior Staff Assistant and Policy Aide

Aimee Lawson will serve as an Administrative Assistant

Kristyn Long currently serves as Chief Operating Officer in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and will become Executive Counsel. She previously served as Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Executive Counsel. Prior to joining the Governor’s staff in February 2020, she worked in private practice, focusing on civil litigation, probate litigation, and estate planning. Long holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. She and her husband reside in Ball Ground.

Russell Crutchfield has served as Chief of Staff and Associate Vice President at the University of West Georgia (UWG) since 2016. Dr. Crutchfield has previously held executive leadership positions with several Georgia state agencies, including the Department of Community Health, Department of Labor, and the Department of Public Health. He is an alumnus and two-time graduate of UWG and holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Administration. He earned his Doctor of Education degree in Leadership and Learning in Organizations from Vanderbilt University. Dr. Crutchfield and his wife, Susan, reside in Newnan.

Ian Caraway currently serves as the Deputy Director of Policy in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and will become Director of Policy. He previously served as Senate Liaison and Senior Policy Advisor, Policy Advisor, and Local Government Liaison for the Governor's Office. He has also served in multiple capacities on campaigns across the state, including as Deputy Campaign Manager for Kemp for Governor.

Caitlan Coleman currently serves as the House Legislative Liaison and Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and will become Deputy Director of Policy. She previously served as Policy Advisor in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and has also worked as Communications Manager and Political Director for the Georgia House Republican Caucus. She holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from the University of Georgia.

Jenna Schuckman has joined the Governor's Office of Health Strategy as a Policy Analyst. She previously worked for the University of West Georgia, the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Association of REALTORS, and for the Solicitor General's Office of Douglasville. She holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from the University of West Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration.

Lauren Jafojo serves as Senior Staff Assistant and Policy Aide in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp. She previously worked for the Governor's Office of Health Strategy. Lauren earned her Bachelor's of Science in Rural Community Development from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and is currently pursuing her Master of Public Administration at the University of Georgia.

Aimee Lawson serves as Administrative Assistant for the Office of Governor Brian Kemp. Aimee brings nearly 20 years of experience in management, hospitality, and client service to the office, including most recently as a Vital Records Representative for Northside Hospital. She earned a Bachelor's of Science in Health Care Administration with a minor in Psychology from Clayton State University.