Verizon gives the gift of upgraded wireless service to Seattle and Tacoma communities

New cell sites added in Seattle, Fernwood, Auburn, Redmond, Lacey, and Lake Tapps, WA delivering reliable 4G and high-performing 5G Ultra Wideband service

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon recently turned on new cell sites in Seattle, Fernwood, Auburn, Redmond, Lacey, and Lake Tapps, WA, bringing reliable 4G and high-speed 5G Ultra Wideband service to residents and visitors. Whether enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet, or using Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications, Verizon customers in the Seattle-Tacoma area just got a big boost.



In the downtown Seattle area of Belltown, a new site will offer added coverage and capacity near some of the busiest tourist, commercial, and residential areas.

In Fernwood, one of the region’s fastest growing areas, the new site will help support new developments in the area.

In Auburn, two new sites will provide coverage and capacity to the industrial and business complexes near Emerald Downs and along Highway 167.

A new site in Redmond will help fill a service gap in the northern residential neighborhoods, extending network coverage and relieving surrounding cell sites.

A new site in Lacey, along I-5, is providing much-needed additional capacity and coverage for this busy shopping area.

A new site just north of Lake Tapps will help relieve the surrounding sites during the busy summer months while providing improved capacity in the area’s residential neighborhoods.

This work is part of Verizon’s massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable 5G network experience and meeting our customer’s connectivity needs where they live, work, and play. Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses in the Seattle and Tacoma areas with our best-in-class 5G Ultra Wideband network,” said Phillip French, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in the Seattle-Tacoma area, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon.com/home for availability. For mobility service, visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Seattle-Tacoma area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Area businesses also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

