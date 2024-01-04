Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum takes flight into helicopter history on Family Fun Day

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum invites the community to soar into the fascinating world of helicopter history during its upcoming Family Fun Day on Jan. 20, 2024. The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., explores the usage of helicopters by the American Armed Forces and the science behind their flight.

All are welcome to attend this free event, designed for children ages 5-12 and their families. Highlights of the day include:

• Craft Activities: Unleash creativity by crafting your own rubber band helicopter! • Refreshments: Enjoy light refreshments served throughout the event.

The WVMM is committed to educating and engaging the community in the rich history of Wyoming’s veterans, the Casper Army Air Base, and the state’s military heritage. Family Fun Days provide a unique and interactive opportunity for families to delve into Wyoming’s military history in an enjoyable and educational manner.

The event will take place at the museum, located at 3740 Jourgensen Ave., Casper, Wyoming. For more information about this month’s Family Fun Day or any museum program, please contact the museum at (307) 472-1857 or email the curator, Daisy Allen, at daisy.allen@wyo.gov.

About the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum:

Established in 2000, The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is dedicated to preserving and sharing the memory and legacy of Wyoming’s veterans. From the Spanish-American War to the present, the museum narrates the stories of Wyomingites who have served in the U.S. military. Additionally, the museum houses a remarkable collection of Wyoming’s military heritage artifacts. Operated by the Wyoming Military Department, the WVMM stands as a testament to the courage and sacrifice of those who have served our nation.