Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,443 in the last 365 days.

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2023 was $55.63, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4%. This compares with the 11.8% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2023, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2023 was $34.73, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 9.5%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:

  Industrials 25.3%  
  Information Technology 21.9%  
  Energy 12.4%  
  Financials 10.8%  
  Consumer Discretionary 10.8%  
  Materials 10.7%  
  Real Estate 4.6%  
  Communication Services 2.0%  
  Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8%  
  Health Care 0.7%  

The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:

  NVIDIA Corporation 4.7%  
  TFI International Inc. 4.7%  
  Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.5%  
  Apple Inc. 3.7%  
  West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.5%  
  The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.3%  
  WSP Global Inc. 3.3%  
  Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.2%  
  Mastercard Incorporated 3.0%  
  Bank of Montreal 2.7%  
       

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more