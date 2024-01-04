ICC Approves Safety Upgrades for Cumberland County Highway-Rail Crossing Projects

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission approved public safety projects for two highway-rail crossings in Cumberland County. The agreement requires CSX Transportation, Inc. to install new automatic warning devices and highway approach grade improvements at the County Road 2100 East (AAR/DOT #546378T) and County Road 2050 East (AAR/DOT#546379A) crossings.

The estimated cost to design and install the warning signals is $1,278,362. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $1,214,443. The estimated cost to improve the existing highway approach grades at the crossings is $119,046. ICC staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 100 percent of the costs, not to exceed $119,046. CSX will pay the remaining 5 percent, along with all future circuitry costs, and the Crooked Creek Township will pay all future maintenance costs for the new rehabilitated approaches.

"Illinois' Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible for local communities to make much-needed upgrades to their rail safety infrastructure. Projects like the ones in Cumberland County are an essential tool for keeping drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians safe near tracks and trains." said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2298 in Docket No. T23-0111 click here.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

