- Date:
- June 3, 2021
- Time:
- 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET
ABOUT
FDA will provide an overview of the Over-The-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Program (OMUFA) and describe the key elements of the program as it relates to OMUFA user fees.
TOPICS COVERED
- Provide an overview of OMUFA as it relates to user fees
- Discuss the registration process for over-the-counter monograph drug facilities
- Describe the different fee types for OMUFA
- Discuss fiscal year 2021 target revenue, fee rates, and timelines
- Discuss the penalties associated with failure to pay OMUFA user fees
- Provide an overview of the fee payment process
- Discuss OMUFA refund eligibility
FDA SPEAKERS
CAPT Teresa Ramson, Pharm.D., MBA, RAC
Deputy Director, Division of User Fee Management (DUFM)
Office of Management (OM) | CDER | FDA
CAPT Matt Brancazio, Pharm.D., MBA, RAC
Branch Chief, Policy and Operations Branch
DUFM | OM | CDER | FDA
LCDR Tramara Dam, Pharm.D., GWCPM
Program Management Officer, Policy and Operations Branch
DUFM | OM | CDER | FDA
INTENDED AUDIENCE
- Regulatory affairs professionals working on over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs or who submit over-the-counter monograph order requests
- Industry partners following the FDA’s implementation of the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Program known as OMUFA
- General public with an interest in over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs
- Researchers testing over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs
- Foreign regulators of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs
- Consultants focused on processing, manufacturing, developing of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs
- Clinical research coordinators
- Healthcare professionals specializing in over-the-counter monograph drug products or non-prescription drugs
- Importers of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs
- Supply chain of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs
FDA RESOURCES