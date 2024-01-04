On This Page

Date: June 3, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Download Slides

Register for Upcoming Training

ABOUT

FDA will provide an overview of the Over-The-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Program (OMUFA) and describe the key elements of the program as it relates to OMUFA user fees.

TOPICS COVERED

Provide an overview of OMUFA as it relates to user fees

Discuss the registration process for over-the-counter monograph drug facilities

Describe the different fee types for OMUFA

Discuss fiscal year 2021 target revenue, fee rates, and timelines

Discuss the penalties associated with failure to pay OMUFA user fees

Provide an overview of the fee payment process

Discuss OMUFA refund eligibility

FDA SPEAKERS

CAPT Teresa Ramson, Pharm.D., MBA, RAC

Deputy Director, Division of User Fee Management (DUFM)

Office of Management (OM) | CDER | FDA

CAPT Matt Brancazio, Pharm.D., MBA, RAC

Branch Chief, Policy and Operations Branch

DUFM | OM | CDER | FDA

LCDR Tramara Dam, Pharm.D., GWCPM

Program Management Officer, Policy and Operations Branch

DUFM | OM | CDER | FDA

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory affairs professionals working on over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs or who submit over-the-counter monograph order requests

Industry partners following the FDA’s implementation of the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Program known as OMUFA

General public with an interest in over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs

Researchers testing over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs

Foreign regulators of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs

Consultants focused on processing, manufacturing, developing of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs

Clinical research coordinators

Healthcare professionals specializing in over-the-counter monograph drug products or non-prescription drugs

Importers of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs

Supply chain of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs

FDA RESOURCES