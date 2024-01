On This Page

Date: October 26 - 27, 2021 Day1: Tue, Oct 26 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET Day2: Wed, Oct 27 8:45 AM - 3:15 PM ET

Topics & Presentations Speakers Pharmaceutical Quality Symposium 2021 Part 1 with Keynote Addresses Regulation of Pharmaceutical Quality in the U.S. Policy Updates on Pharmaceutical Quality FDA’s Facility Oversight Panel Questions and Discussion Janet Woodcock

Acting Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Food and Drug Administration Michael Kopcha

Director

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality (OPQ) | CDER Lucinda Buhse

Deputy Director for Operations

OPQ | CDER Laurie Graham

Director

Division of Internal Policies and Programs (DIPAP)

Office of Policy for Pharmaceutical Quality (OPPQ)

OPQ | CDER Stelios Tsinontides

Director

Office of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Assessment (OPMA)

OPQ | CDER Nancy Rolli

Deputy Director

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations (OPQO)

Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) Pharmaceutical Quality Symposium 2021 Part 2, FDA Leaders Panel Discussion Ashley Boam

Director

OPPQ | OPQ | CDER Michael Kopcha

Director

OPQ | CDER Theresa Mullin

Associate Director for Strategy

Office of the Center Director (OCD) | CDER Don Ashley

Director

Office of Compliance (OC) | CDER Elizabeth Miller

Assistant Commissioner

Office of Medical Products and Tobacco Operations (OMPTO)

ORA Pharmaceutical Quality Symposium 2021 Part 3 Integrated Quality Assessment (IQA): Aligned Teams Knowledge-Aided Assessment and Structured Application (KASA): Part 1 Knowledge-Aided Assessment and Structured Application (KASA): Part 2 Quality Surveillance Dashboard (QSD) Panel Questions and Discussion Don Henry

Director

Office of Program and Regulatory Operations (OPRO)

OPQ | CDER Ee-Sunn “Joanne” Chia

Division Director

Division of New Drug Products III (DNDP III)

Office of New Drugs Products (ONDP)

OPQ | CDER Joel Welch

Associate Director for Science

Office of Biotechnology Products (OBP)

OPQ | CDER Alex Viehmann

Division Director

Division of Quality Intelligence II

Office of Quality Surveillance (OQS)

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality (OPQ) | CDER Pharmaceutical Quality Symposium 2021 Part 4 The Importance of International Harmonization Quality-Related Compliance Updates and Innovations Quality Management Maturity (QMM) Panel Questions and Discussion Brian Hasselbalch

Deputy Director

OPPQ | OPQ | CDER Francis Godwin

Office Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality (OMQ)

OC | CDER Jennifer Maguire

Director

OQS |OPQ | CDER Pharmaceutical Quality Symposium 2021 Part 5 Control of Nitrosamine Impurities in Human Drugs Research Fueling Approvals: A Case Study of Glucagon Research Fueling Approvals: A Case Study of Enteral Feeding Tubes Research Fueling Approvals: A Case Study of Ferumoxytol Panel Questions and Discussion Jason Rodriguez

Division Director

Division of Complex Drug Analysis

Office of Testing and Research (OTR)

OPQ | CDER Ilan Geerlof-Vidavsky

Chemist

Division of Pharmaceutical Analysis (DPA)

OTR | OPQ | CDER Cameron Smith

Supervisory Chemist

Division of Liquid-Based Products (DLBP)

Office of Lifecycle Drug Products (OLDP)

OPQ | CDER Alicia Hoover

Chemist

DPA | OTR | OPQ | CDER Namrata Trivedi

Chemist

Division of Immediate and Modified Release

Products III (DIMRPIII)

OLDP | OPQ | CDER Charudharshini Srinivasan

Research Scientist, Staff Fellow

Division of Product Quality Research (DPQR)

OTR | OPQ | CDER Yiwei Li

Supervisory Chemist

Division of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Assessment

III (DPMAIV)

OMPA | OPQ | CDER Pharmaceutical Quality Symposium 2021 Part 6 Keeping Products Safe for Consumers The State of Pharmaceutical Quality Panel Questions and Discussion Connie Ruzicka

Lab Chief

DPA | OTR | OPQ | CDER Neil Stiber

Associate Director for Science and Communication

OQS | OPQ | CDER Pharmaceutical Quality Symposium 2021 Part 7 Emerging Technology Program 2.0 Addressing the Advanced Manufacturing Regulatory Framework Panel Questions and Discussion Sau “Larry” Lee

Deputy Director of Science

OPQ | CDER Adam Fisher

Acting Associate Director of Science and Outreach

OPQ | CDER Pharmaceutical Quality Symposium 2021 Part 8 with Closing Remarks FDA's Advanced Manufacturing Product Development Science Program Extramural Advanced Manufacturing Product Development Science: Continuus Industry Development of Advanced Manufacturing: On Demand Pharmaceuticals Panel Questions and Discussion Closing Words from the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Thomas O’Connor

Division Director

Division of Product Quality Research

OTR | OPQ | CDER Ernie Penachio

Vice President of Technical Operations

Continuus Pharmaceuticals John Lewin

Chief Medical Officer

On Demand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Michael Kopcha

Director

OPQ | CDER

Janet Woodcock M.D. KEYNOTE SPEAKER Janet Woodcock M.D.

Acting Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Food and Drug Administration

Slides

Agenda

Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Webpage



ABOUT THIS SYMPOSIUM

Please join us at this symposium, in a commitment to quality for the benefit of patients and consumers. A part of the SBIA Regulatory Education for Industry (REdI) series, the symposium will address the latest developments in pharmaceutical quality and highlight ways in which innovations have been embraced in a changing world. Speakers will:

Share lessons learned from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Describe recent regulatory innovations related to pharmaceutical quality.

Connect science and research to regulatory actions.

Explain how the FDA is supporting the use of new technologies in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals.



TOPICS COVERED

Learning From the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, including a panel discussion of FDA leaders

Innovations at FDA

A Foundation of Science

Advancing Advanced Manufacturing

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Healthcare professionals interested in the FDA’s work on pharmaceutical quality.

Manufacturing professionals

Regulatory affairs professionals

Foreign regulators

FDA RESOURCES