Regulatory Education for Industry: Celebrating 40 Years: An In-Depth Examination of the FDA Orange Book - 10/27/2020

ABOUT

In the first-ever Orange Book Conference, FDA will showcase the Orange Book and provide a roadmap for the rich information it contains. This conference is a great opportunity for the brand and generic drug industries, and other interested public health stakeholders, to hear from the agency’s Orange Book experts, and provide feedback on its use and functionality.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

After this conference, participants will be able to…

Identify and use the various types of information in the Orange Book, including therapeutic equivalence ratings, patents, exclusivities, and more.

Describe the origin and history of the Orange Book.

List possible future Orange Book enhancements.

Topics

History of the Orange Book

Orange Book 101

Updates to Orange Book Information

Orange Book Content

Patent Information in the Orange Book

Best Practices for 505(b)(2) and ANDA Applicants

Exclusivity Information in the Orange Book

Therapeutic Equivalence

FDA KEYNOTE SPEAKER ADDRESS

The Future of the Orange Book

Sally Choe, PhD

Director

Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) | CDER | FDA

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Representatives of companies working on, and/or who hold approved ANDAs, and/or NDAs

Consultants serving above companies

Healthcare professionals and pharmacists who work with patients to select and identify therapeutic equivalents

Academics

FDA RESOURCES

Recent Orange Book publications include:

CONTINUING EDUCATION

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance. Certificates are only available during the three weeks post-event. This course: