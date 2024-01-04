Submit Release
(SPAC) Special Purpose Acquisition Investigation: Johnson Fistel Encourages Terran Orbital Investors to Reach Out for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of law in connection with Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) f/k/a Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp.

Shareholders who purchased Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp continue to hold their shares are encouraged to submit their information by following the link below:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/terran-orbital-corporation

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

