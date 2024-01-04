The Honorable Travis L. Francis Joins the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Board of Trustees

Millburn, NJ, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honorable Travis L. Francis has been named to the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) Board of Trustees.

Francis, Of Counsel at Riker Danzig LLP, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the board, including from his 25-year tenure as a judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey and as the assignment judge of Middlesex County. Francis fills the position formerly held by Marc D’Angiolillo, a partner at Riker Danzig LLP, who served on the board since PDFNJ’s inception in 1992 until his death in September 2023.

“Judge Francis’ appointment represents a continuation of the strong legacy and commitment embodied by his colleague Mr. D’Angiolillo,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “His extensive experience in legal matters, particularly in areas that intersect closely with our mission, makes him an invaluable addition to our board. His commitment to public service will significantly contribute to our ongoing efforts to foster a drug-free environment in New Jersey.”

Francis’ career on the bench began in 1992, with his initial assignment in the Criminal Division, followed by a tenure in the Family Division, including two years as the Vicinage Juvenile Court Judge. He served on various Supreme Court Committees, including Juvenile Justice and the Family. Before his judicial appointments, Judge Francis served as the public advocate in the Middlesex County Public Defender’s Office.

Francis is a member of Riker Danzig’s Alternative Dispute Resolution, Commercial Litigation, and Insurance Groups. In addition to his professional endeavors, he serves as an adjunct professor at Rutgers Law School – Newark. In recognition of his service to the legal community, the New Jersey State Bar Foundation awarded him the Outstanding Volunteer Service Award in 2009.

”I am honored to accept a position on the board of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey,” Francis said. “I have long admired its mission and the impact that its work has in reducing substance abuse and changing lives. When I served on the bench in Middlesex County, I had the privilege of administering the precursor to the creation of the New Jersey Judiciary Drug Court Program, and I look forward to continuing to contribute in whatever way I can.”

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 226 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

Attachment

Lisa Batitto Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey news@drugfreenj.org