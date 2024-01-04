An Opportunity to Support North Carolina’s Endangered and Nongame Wildlife

RALEIGH, N.C. (Jan. 4, 2024) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) invites those filing a 2023 North Carolina state tax return to donate all or a portion of their refund to the N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund. Contributions will support research and conservation management projects for the state’s most vulnerable wildlife populations.

“Funds donated using the tax-checkoff program amplify those provided by a federal grant for species of greatest conservation need (SGCN) in North Carolina,” said Sara Schweitzer, assistant chief of NCWRC’s Wildlife Management Division. “A $100 donation is matched by $186 in grants—truly boosting SGCN conservation in North Carolina. Our biologists and agency partners are working around the clock to enhance habitat and populations like wetlands for gopher frogs, salamanders and turtles. The support is more than matched and makes this conservation possible!”

Funds have supported projects to increase gopher frog populations and provided analysis to improve surveying abilities and detection of hellbenders in western river systems. The program supported a sea turtle nesting research project that resulted in determining a substantial increase in loggerhead sea turtle nests over the past 15 years. Loggerhead sea turtles are listed as a threatened species. Other successful projects supported by the tax check-off program can be found in the NCWRC’s Wildlife Diversity Program’s quarterly reports.

Taxpayers can easily participate by checking line 30 on their North Carolina state income tax form; or, if filing through an online tax preparation software, enter the contribution amount when prompted to “N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.”

For those wishing to donate and do not expect a state tax refund, direct donations may be made online to support nongame wildlife through the N.C. Wildlife Diversity Endowment Fund.