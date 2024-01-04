See NH Fish and Game at the 2024 New England Winter Outdoor Shows

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

January 4, 2024

Concord, NH – Outdoor shows are a great way to beat the winter blues and to start planning your 2024 outdoor adventures. Be sure to stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department booth at these exciting New England winter events:

Yankee Sportsman’s Classic: Friday–Sunday, January 19–21 at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, 112 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, VT. Stop by the NH Fish and Game Department booth and pick up the 2024 freshwater and saltwater fishing digests. Experts in animal calls, wall mounts, cooking game, and more will be on hand. To learn more visit www.yankeeclassic.net.

New England Fishing and Outdoor Expo: Friday–Sunday, February 2–4, at its new location, the Royal Plaza Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA. Visitors can experience the latest fishing and outdoor gear and choose from dozens of hunting and fishing seminars presented by top-tier industry leaders. Check out the Hawg Tank and Bass University, with Elite anglers on site. Stop by the NH Fish and Game Department booth to pick up the latest freshwater and saltwater fishing digests for 2024, and get expert advice on where to fish in New Hampshire. To learn more visit www.nefishingexpo.com.

New Hampshire Outdoor Expo: Friday–Sunday, March 8–10, at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford, NH. Come experience the latest innovations in freshwater and saltwater fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking, and boating. Try out the best gear, talk to top manufacturers and guides, and learn from world-class industry professionals. Stop by the NH Fish and Game Department booth to talk about fishing at your favorite Granite State waterbodies. To learn more visit www.nhoutdoorexpo.com.