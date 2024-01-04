Press Releases

01/04/2024

Attorney General Tong Issues Cease and Desist Letter to HighBazaar Over Recurring Unlicensed Cannabis Markets

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today issued a cease and desist letter to HighBazaar, warning organizers that the unlicensed cannabis market appears to violate multiple state statutes. An additional letter was sent to the Masonic Temple Day Spring Lodge in Hamden, which currently hosts the market.

“It appears that these events involve the illegal marketing and sale of cannabis outside of the regulated market and that the events are accessible to individuals under the age of 21. These events appear to violate the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (“CUTPA”), General Statutes § 42-110a, et seq., the Responsible and Equitable Regulation of Adult-Use Cannabis Act, General Statutes § 21a-420, et seq., and/or other applicable laws and regulations. We request that you cease holding these events immediately. If you do not do so, our office will explore all legal options,” the letter states.

Residents over age 21 can legally possess and consume cannabis in Connecticut. Cannabis products may only be sold in the regulated market and must meet rigorous testing and packaging requirements. Cannabis products sold outside of the regulated market continue to be illegal and may subject sellers to civil and criminal penalties.

HighBazaar is not licensed to sell cannabis in Connecticut.

Today’s letters follow a series of actions taken by Attorney General Tong to combat the sale of illegal cannabis in Connecticut, including high-THC delta-8 and delta-9 edibles. Last year, Attorney General Tong sent warning letters to all Connecticut licensed retailers of electronic vaping products advising them that sale of delta-8 THC by unlicensed retailers may be illegal.

To date, the Office of the Attorney General has three pending enforcement actions, and has secured judgments against four additional Connecticut retailers for alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act over the sale of illegal delta-8 THC. Additional investigations are active and ongoing.

Assistant Attorneys General Jonathan Blake and Michael Nunes, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section, assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

