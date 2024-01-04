Hope Center for Children to host An Evening in the Enchanted Forest

The Winter Gala is set to raise $250,000 to support the programs and services provided by Hope Center for Children.

The fundraiser will combine a fantasy theme with unique entertainment.

SPARTANBURG, SC, US, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, February 24, 2024, Hope Center for Children will host its first Winter Gala at the Magnolia Grand at 106 West Broad St. from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a magical night in a forest filled with twinkling lights, whimsical characters, and aerialists performing among the trees. The event will feature a chef-prepared dinner, dancing, interactive cocktail-making, raffle items, and a silent auction. Attire is black-tie or costume optional. Guests must be 21 or older.

The Winter Gala is set to raise $250,000 to support the programs and services provided by Hope Center for Children. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased online at hopecfc.org/winter-gala.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to join us for this unique and delightful evening that will make a difference in the lives of the many children and families we serve,” said Vernon Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Hope Center.

Hope Center for Children offers a range of community-based initiatives that focus on child abuse prevention, as well as residential programs that provide a safe, home-like environment for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The organization also offers help to homeless teens and teens aging out of the foster care system and transitioning into independent living. Last year, the organization served 5,800 families and children throughout the Upstate.

For more information about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Phyliss Skuba, Event Planner, at 864-583-7688 ext. 102, pskuba@hopecfc.org.

Hope Center encourages supporters, friends, family, and colleagues to attend and promote the Winter Gala by sharing event information on social media and word of mouth.

Hope Center for Children is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Spartanburg, SC. The center has earned the Candid-Guidestar Platinum Seal, meeting the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the nonprofit sector.

