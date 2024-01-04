Public hearing set for January 17 on closure of Sanford Bemidji inpatient rehabilitation unit

News Release

Jan. 4, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. on Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s planned closure of its inpatient rehabilitation unit.

According to the submission filed by Sanford Health, the inpatient rehabilitation unit beds will be transferred to other units within the medical center facility beginning on April 1. Patients requiring inpatient rehabilitation will be referred to swing-beds, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) or other facilities outside of the area.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the greater Bemidji community to discuss the transition.

Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event: Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 238 345 226#.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form to submit public comments or questions, is available on the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Public Hearing webpage.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

