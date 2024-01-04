Submit Release
HII to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 1, and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: https://www.hii.com/.

HII participants will include Chris Kastner, president and CEO, and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Brooke Hart (Media)
brooke.hart@hii-co.com
202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
christie.thomas@hii-co.com
757-380-2104

 


