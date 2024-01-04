Vacabee and Cryptomegan Lead the Way in Blockchain Celebration During Bitcoin ETF Decision Week

They are hosting giveaways to major blockchain events and plan to release an exclusive podcast with venture capitalist Tim Draper, discussing the crypto industry's current state, the potential impact of a Bitcoin ETF approval, and the future of decentralized technologies and AI

Miami, FL, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In anticipation of the highly awaited Bitcoin ETF decision, Vacabee, a burgeoning digital travel club hailing from Florida, and Crypto Megan, a prominent name in the blockchain space, have joined forces to celebrate the crypto community in a unique way. To mark this significant week, both companies are hosting giveaways to major blockchain events, offering enthusiasts a chance to immerse themselves in the cutting-edge world of decentralized technologies.







Vacabee, fresh from its successful debut in Miami during Art Basel week, made waves with its participation in one of Art Basel’s largest and most hyped events hosted by Crypto Megan and Nolcha Shows. The digital travel club's presence was not only a testament to its innovative approach but also a signal of its commitment to being at the forefront of emerging trends.

Crypto Megan praised Vacabee: “Things are changing, and it’s time to update the system. So many people want to get out and travel now more than ever and have opted to work remotely embracing the ‘digital nomad lifestyle’.”

“I have been looking for a solution in the travel industry that builds a product that gives back to its community and enhances the travel experience.”

“Vacabee is revolutionizing the travel industry with its innovative approach to bridging Web 2 and Web 3, allowing members to pay for travel with crypto, as well as the membership itself. The Vacabee proof of membership NFT is just the beginning of a long line of innovation to come in a real-life use case, unlocking a lifetime membership with exclusive perks.”

“Access to prices discounted up to 60% off advertised on other major travel engines, and to upgrade their lifestyle, while creating a true community feeling in line with the Web.”

In a groundbreaking move, Crypto Megan is set to amplify the celebration with an exclusive podcast featuring none other than Tim Draper, a renowned venture capitalist and blockchain advocate. The podcast promises insightful discussions on the current state of the crypto industry, the potential impact of a Bitcoin ETF approval, and the future of decentralized technologies and AI.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits the outcome of the Bitcoin ETF decision, Vacabee and Crypto Megan’s collaborative efforts stand as a beacon of enthusiasm, bringing together travel, technology, and blockchain in a dynamic celebration. Stay tuned for a week filled with giveaways, exclusive insights, and a celebration of the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

Watch the exclusive Tim Draper podcast on January 4th 2024 here:

About Crypto Megan

Crypto Megan is a professional speaker on crypto and NFTs, and publishes content on Instagram and YouTube to help newcomers learn more.



About Vacabee

Vacabee, a flagship product of MSG SOLUTIONS LLC, is pioneering NFTs with tangible utility. By combining blockchain technology with travel and lifestyle experiences, Vacabee is set to redefine the NFT narrative. CEO Miodrag Markovic's strategic vision positions Vacabee as a frontrunner in merging Web2 and Web3, delivering immediate value to its members beyond mere appreciation.

