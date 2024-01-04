Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Fourth Anniversary Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) invites media and members of the public to join with them in commemorating the passing of four years since the downing of Flight PS752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The tragedy claimed the lives of 176 innocent passengers, crew, and an unborn child. Please join the Association in honoring their memory.

Visitation of Cemetery & Candlelight Vigil

When:       Sunday, January 7, 2024

Visitation of cemetery: 2:00pm
Candlelight vigil public gathering: 5:00pm
     
Where:   Three cemeteries will be visited in the following order (beginning at 2pm EST):
  • Wadi Al-Salaam Cemetery, 10992 Kennedy Road, Markham, ON L6C 1P1
  • Elgin Mills Cemetery, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9
  • York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, Toronto, ON M2N 5Z5
  • Neda and Sohrab Memorial Trees near Mel Lastman Square in North York, ON
Candlelight vigil to be held at Mel Lastman Square
5100 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 5V7
     
What:   The Association invites members of the public to join with them as they visit the gravesides of victims of Flight PS752. A candlelight vigil will follow.
     
Who:   Iranian human rights activists, Hamed Esmaeilion and Atena Daemi, will be speaking at the event.
     

Fourth Anniversary Ceremony

When:      Monday, January 8, 2024, from 2:00-5:00pm
    - Doors Open: 2:00pm
- Ceremony: 3:30-5:00pm
     
Where:   Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts
10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B7
     
What:   The Association is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752. The official ceremony will include speeches, special presentations, and performances.
     
Who:   Navaz Ebrahim, President of the Association
Kourosh Doustshenas, Spokesperson of the Association
Various elected officials
     

Media Details

Media will be asked to present credentials upon entering the venue. Badges are required for media personnel and will be issued upon showing credentials.

Media recording and photography activity will NOT be permitted inside the auditorium during the official ceremony.

A livestream feed of the ceremony will be available on the Association’s YouTube channel. The feed can be accessed at username @PS752Justice or https://www.youtube.com/@PS752Justice.

Additional Canadian & Global Events

Additional events will be taking place in cities across Canada and globally on January 7th and 8th, 2024.

  • Edmonton, AB: Jan. 7th at 4:30pm MDT at CCIS North Lecture Theatres, University of Alberta
  • Montreal, QB: Jan. 7th at 1:00pm EST at Phillips Square
  • Ottawa, ON: Jan. 7th at 6:30pm EST at MAC Hall, Bronson Centre
  • Vancouver, BC
    • Event #1: January 7th at 5:00pm PST at the Vancouver Art Gallery
    • Event #2: January 8th at 5:00pm PST at The Pipe Shop, North Vancouver
  • Ville de Québec, QB: Jan.8th at 4:30pm EST at Laval University

Event details will be updated continually at https://www.yekseda.org/en-US. Please check this website for up-to-date details on your region’s event.

Media Contact
pmrc@ps752justice.com


