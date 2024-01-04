MEDIA ADVISORY: Fourth Anniversary Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752
TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) invites media and members of the public to join with them in commemorating the passing of four years since the downing of Flight PS752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The tragedy claimed the lives of 176 innocent passengers, crew, and an unborn child. Please join the Association in honoring their memory.
Visitation of Cemetery & Candlelight Vigil
|When:
|Sunday, January 7, 2024
Visitation of cemetery: 2:00pm
Candlelight vigil public gathering: 5:00pm
|Where:
|Three cemeteries will be visited in the following order (beginning at 2pm EST):
5100 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 5V7
|What:
|The Association invites members of the public to join with them as they visit the gravesides of victims of Flight PS752. A candlelight vigil will follow.
|Who:
|Iranian human rights activists, Hamed Esmaeilion and Atena Daemi, will be speaking at the event.
Fourth Anniversary Ceremony
|When:
|Monday, January 8, 2024, from 2:00-5:00pm
|- Doors Open: 2:00pm
- Ceremony: 3:30-5:00pm
|Where:
|Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts
10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B7
|What:
|The Association is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752. The official ceremony will include speeches, special presentations, and performances.
|Who:
|Navaz Ebrahim, President of the Association
Kourosh Doustshenas, Spokesperson of the Association
Various elected officials
Media Details
Media will be asked to present credentials upon entering the venue. Badges are required for media personnel and will be issued upon showing credentials.
Media recording and photography activity will NOT be permitted inside the auditorium during the official ceremony.
A livestream feed of the ceremony will be available on the Association’s YouTube channel. The feed can be accessed at username @PS752Justice or https://www.youtube.com/@PS752Justice.
Additional Canadian & Global Events
Additional events will be taking place in cities across Canada and globally on January 7th and 8th, 2024.
- Edmonton, AB: Jan. 7th at 4:30pm MDT at CCIS North Lecture Theatres, University of Alberta
- Montreal, QB: Jan. 7th at 1:00pm EST at Phillips Square
- Ottawa, ON: Jan. 7th at 6:30pm EST at MAC Hall, Bronson Centre
- Vancouver, BC
- Event #1: January 7th at 5:00pm PST at the Vancouver Art Gallery
- Event #2: January 8th at 5:00pm PST at The Pipe Shop, North Vancouver
- Ville de Québec, QB: Jan.8th at 4:30pm EST at Laval University
Event details will be updated continually at https://www.yekseda.org/en-US. Please check this website for up-to-date details on your region’s event.
Media Contact
pmrc@ps752justice.com