MEDIA ADVISORY: Fourth Anniversary Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) invites media and members of the public to join with them in commemorating the passing of four years since the downing of Flight PS752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The tragedy claimed the lives of 176 innocent passengers, crew, and an unborn child. Please join the Association in honoring their memory.

Visitation of Cemetery & Candlelight Vigil

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024



Visitation of cemetery: 2:00pm

Candlelight vigil public gathering: 5:00pm Where: Three cemeteries will be visited in the following order (beginning at 2pm EST):

Wadi Al-Salaam Cemetery, 10992 Kennedy Road, Markham, ON L6C 1P1

Elgin Mills Cemetery, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9

York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, Toronto, ON M2N 5Z5

Neda and Sohrab Memorial Trees near Mel Lastman Square in North York, ON Candlelight vigil to be held at Mel Lastman Square

5100 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 5V7 What: The Association invites members of the public to join with them as they visit the gravesides of victims of Flight PS752. A candlelight vigil will follow. Who: Iranian human rights activists, Hamed Esmaeilion and Atena Daemi, will be speaking at the event.

Fourth Anniversary Ceremony

When: Monday, January 8, 2024, from 2:00-5:00pm - Doors Open: 2:00pm

- Ceremony: 3:30-5:00pm Where: Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B7 What: The Association is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752. The official ceremony will include speeches, special presentations, and performances. Who: Navaz Ebrahim, President of the Association

Kourosh Doustshenas, Spokesperson of the Association

Various elected officials

Media Details



Media will be asked to present credentials upon entering the venue. Badges are required for media personnel and will be issued upon showing credentials.

Media recording and photography activity will NOT be permitted inside the auditorium during the official ceremony.

A livestream feed of the ceremony will be available on the Association’s YouTube channel. The feed can be accessed at username @PS752Justice or https://www.youtube.com/@PS752Justice.

Additional Canadian & Global Events

Additional events will be taking place in cities across Canada and globally on January 7th and 8th, 2024.

Edmonton, AB: Jan. 7 th at 4:30pm MDT at CCIS North Lecture Theatres, University of Alberta

at 4:30pm MDT at CCIS North Lecture Theatres, University of Alberta Montreal, QB: Jan. 7 th at 1:00pm EST at Phillips Square

at 1:00pm EST at Phillips Square Ottawa, ON: Jan. 7 th at 6:30pm EST at MAC Hall, Bronson Centre

at 6:30pm EST at MAC Hall, Bronson Centre Vancouver, BC Event #1: January 7 th at 5:00pm PST at the Vancouver Art Gallery Event #2: January 8 th at 5:00pm PST at The Pipe Shop, North Vancouver

Ville de Québec, QB: Jan.8th at 4:30pm EST at Laval University



Event details will be updated continually at https://www.yekseda.org/en-US. Please check this website for up-to-date details on your region’s event.

Media Contact

pmrc@ps752justice.com