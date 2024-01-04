Blood & Fluid Warmers Market Set to Surge at 8.1% CAGR, to Reach USD 2.3 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc

Blood & fluid warmers will see increased demand due to the growth of telehealth and remote patient monitoring.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The blood & fluid warmer market was worth US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 . By 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 2.3 billion and expand at an 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Technology advances will continue to lead to better, more user-friendly blood, and fluid warmers. Enhancing safety features, interfacing with digital health systems, and improving algorithms for temperature control are all potential areas of improvement.

Blood and fluid warmers are becoming portable, which makes them more convenient to use in a variety of healthcare environments, such as field hospitals and ambulances. When emergency or trauma situations arise, portability is especially important.

As patient monitoring and management systems become more sophisticated, blood and fluid warmers may become more integrated. In addition to improving overall healthcare efficiency and streamlining data collection, this integration can improve patient outcomes. Energy-efficient blood warmers may be designed in the future with a growing focus on sustainability in healthcare. Intelligent power management systems and advanced materials could be used.

Global Blood & Fluid Warmers Market: Key Players

Market players are strengthening their positions by launching new products, merging, partnering, and collaborating.

Compression Solutions

Belmont Instrument Corporation

Stryker Corporation

3M

Smiths Medical

Enthermics Medical Systems

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Stihler Electronic GmbH

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG:

GENTHERM

Key Findings of the Market Report

The intravascular warming systems segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on application, the surgery segment will dominate the global blood & fluid warmers market in the coming years.

In terms of end-users, hospitals, and clinics led the global blood & fluid warmers market in 2022.

The blood & fluid warmers market in North America is predicted to dominate the global market.

Global Blood & Fluid Warmers Market: Growth Drivers

Surgical procedures often influence the need for blood and fluid warmers. Surgical equipment has become increasingly crucial to patient safety and recovery as the number of surgeries has increased. Healthcare providers are increasingly concerned about patient comfort and safety. Warmers for blood and fluids contribute to less hypothermia in patients and better outcomes.

The market for blood and fluid warmers is often driven by advancements in medical technology. Innovative design, efficiency, and a user-friendly interface can inspire hospitals to seek out state-of-the-art equipment. With an aging population, medical interventions, such as surgeries, are more likely to be required. As a result of the possibility of temperature-related complications, warming devices can be especially important to older patients.

Global Blood & Fluid Warmers Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the market for blood & fluid warmers market. Rising surgical procedures are a major factor influencing the growth of the blood and fluid warmer market in North America. Patients' safety and comfort are a priority in North American healthcare systems.

The healthcare equipment industry in North America is regulated strictly. Complying with these standards and adhering to standard practices can help blood and fluid warmers meet regulatory requirements. Emergency and trauma care settings are likely to have a high demand for blood and fluid warmers.

Key Developments

In June 2023, Bound Tree Medical, Inc. signed a distribution agreement for the Warriors line of blood and fluid warmers produced by QinFlow Inc. All EMS agencies across the country will be able to use the Warrior blood and fluid warmers.

Global Blood & Fluid Warmers Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Intravascular Warming Systems

Surface Warming Systems

Patient Warming Accessories

By Application

Surgery

Newborn Care

Acute Care

Homecare

Others

By End User

Hospitals/Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

