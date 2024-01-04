Immix Biopharma Announces Dr. Vaishali Sanchorawala, AL Amyloidosis Thought Leader, Director of the Amyloidosis Center at Boston University and Boston Medical Center, Joins Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Sanchorawala co-authored landmark study of daratumumab (DARZALEX®) in AL Amyloidosis published in The New England Journal of Medicine, 2021 that led to it becoming a first-line standard of care

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“Immix Biopharma”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”, Nasdaq:IMMX), announced that effective today, Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD, has joined ImmixBio subsidiary Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Sanchorawala is internationally recognized for her pioneering work in development of novel agents to treat AL Amyloidosis, including the establishment of daratumumab as the standard of care.

“Therapeutic landscape of AL amyloidosis is evolving. There is a marked progress in survival of patients with AL amyloidosis. However, better and more effective therapies are needed for those relapsing after Daratumumab based treatments. I am excited to join the Nexcella team’s efforts to advance NXC-201, a promising CAR-T in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis," commented Dr. Sanchorawala.

"Dr. Sanchorawala joining our scientific advisory board further demonstrates our leadership in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, where NXC-201 is the only CAR-T in development. We believe we will benefit greatly from Dr. Sanchorawala’s counsel and significant breadth of experience," stated Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “Dr. Sanchorawala’s transformative contributions to improving standards of care for patients with AL Amyloidosis are truly remarkable. We are excited to be working with Dr. Sanchorawala.”

Dr. Sanchorawala is the Skinner Professor of Amyloidosis Research in the Department of Medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, and Director of the Amyloidosis Center at Boston Medical Center (BMC) and Boston University. Dr. Sanchorawala is Associate Editor of Amyloid: The Journal of Protein Folding Disorders; former Secretary of the International Society of Amyloidosis; and a member of the Executive Steering Committee of Amyloidosis Research Consortium. Dr. Sanchorawala completed residency at Rutgers Health/New Jersey Medical School and her fellowship in hematology/oncology at Boston University Medical Center. Dr. Sanchorawala is board certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering personalized therapies for oncology and immunology with more than 100 patients treated to-date. Our lead cell therapy asset is the CAR-T NXC-201 for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, for which we have observed overall response rates of 100% and 95%, respectively, in the ongoing Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) clinical trial (December 10, 2023). NXC-201 has the potential to be the world’s first “Single-Day CRS” CAR-T (median onset day 1, median duration 1 day, range 1-4 days), enabling the potential for a faster return home for patients and supporting potential expansion into autoimmune indications. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. Our second program, a tissue specific therapeutic (TSTx) asset IMX-110, is being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and IMMINENT-01 combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in relapsed/refractory solid tumors. IMX-110 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results, continuing development of our product candidates, including development timelines, timing of FDA submissions and expected endpoints, long-term visions and strategies, evaluations and judgements and beliefs regarding potential efficacy and safety of our product candidates, future clinical development of our product candidates, including any implication that results or observations in initial data, data observed to date, or earlier clinical trials will be representative of results or observations in later data or clinical trials, the expected timing of such results and the potential market size and benefits for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; that our product candidates may not realize the anticipated responses discussed in this release or that their development may suffer delays that materially and adversely affects future commercial viability; that the market for our product candidates may not grow at the rates anticipated or at all; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Immix Biopharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contacts

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Company Contact

irteam@immixbio.com



