AVITA Medical to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, today announced that Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events & Presentations section of AVITA Medical's website at https://ir.avitamedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for approximately 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.
AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care for skin restoration with innovative devices and autologous cellular therapies. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. RECELL enables improved clinical outcomes. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes.

In international markets, our products are approved under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Jessica Ekeberg
Phone +1-661-904-9269
investor@avitamedical.com
media@avitamedical.com

