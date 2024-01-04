Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,403 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Agamree, Vamorolone, Date of authorisation: 14/12/2023, Status: Authorised

A main study showed that Agamree was more effective than placebo (a dummy treatment) in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients between the ages of 4 and 7 years who were able to walk. The study, involving 121 patients, looked at their TTSTAND velocity (time to stand), which is the speed at which they can stand up from a lying position.

After 24 weeks of treatment, the average TTSTAND velocity increased from 0.19 to 0.24 rises per second in patients who took Agamree, while it decreased slightly from 0.20 to 0.19 rises per second in those who had placebo. This effect was maintained up to week 48.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Agamree, Vamorolone, Date of authorisation: 14/12/2023, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more