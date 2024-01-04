Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Agamree, Vamorolone, Date of authorisation: 14/12/2023, Status: Authorised

A main study showed that Agamree was more effective than placebo (a dummy treatment) in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients between the ages of 4 and 7 years who were able to walk. The study, involving 121 patients, looked at their TTSTAND velocity (time to stand), which is the speed at which they can stand up from a lying position.

After 24 weeks of treatment, the average TTSTAND velocity increased from 0.19 to 0.24 rises per second in patients who took Agamree, while it decreased slightly from 0.20 to 0.19 rises per second in those who had placebo. This effect was maintained up to week 48.