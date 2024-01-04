Rapsodo Unveils New All-in-One Hitting and Pitching Ball Flight Monitor

The PRO 2.0 is Rapsodo’s second two-way monitor and looks to expand on the success of the PRO 3.0

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the company known for leading the revolution in affordable, pro-grade sports technology to help athletes play like never before, announces the launch of its innovative ball flight monitor, the PRO 2.0. This next generation device is set to make its debut at the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) trade show from Jan. 4-7 in Dallas, Texas, promising to enhance the game for coaches and athletes alike.



The PRO 2.0 follows in the footsteps of Rapsodo’s most advanced technology, the PRO 3.0, bringing together both baseball hitting and pitching analytics in a single device. The new ball flight monitor, PRO 2.0, uses dual high-speed cameras and twin radars to capture complete ball flight, delivering a level of precision surpassing prior models. Through Rapsodo’s proprietary computer vision and machine learning technology, the PRO 2.0 turns ball flight data into real-time metrics that are at the forefront of baseball’s most effective player development trends.

Beyond hitting and pitching versatility, PRO 2.0, like other Rapsodo technologies, offers industry-leading portability, enabling use both indoors and outdoors. The hardware features a new hassle-free, rugged enclosure and 50% longer battery life for extended practice time. For added flexibility, PRO 2.0 can also be securely mounted in a fixed location and the single charging port can be used to power the unit for all-day use.

PRO 2.0 also comes with an entirely redesigned iPad app which streamlines set-up and offers a new, simplified and intuitive interface. Users can quickly connect via a QR code on the side of the device and utilize convenient pre-set data screens or customize to focus on metrics they want to emphasize. This new app also excels at visualizing the data in real-time so coaches, from beginners to experts, can implement fact-based insights in their player development program.

Rapsodo Director of Diamond Sports Scott Siebers emphasizes the coach-friendly design of the PRO 2.0.

“We really focused on flexibility and ease of use with PRO 2.0,” Siebers said. “This new platform will benefit those just getting started in player development as well as experienced veterans.”

As Rapsodo prepares for the future with the PRO 2.0, a transition phase will see the phasing out of the HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 units. An upgrade program will be available for current users, ensuring a seamless transition to the new technology. Pre-orders for the PRO 2.0 will open this spring. Customers will be able to choose from hitting-only, pitching-only or combo options to best fit their budget requirements. For more details on pre-ordering or the upgrade program, please contact sales@rapsodo.com.

With the PRO 2.0, Rapsodo once again asserts its role as a global leader in sports vision technology, bringing game changing solutions to the world of baseball.

Experience the future of sports technology and the PRO 2.0 at ABCA in booth 717. Kansas City Royals pitcher Kyle Wright will be speaking at Rapsodo’s Expo Theater and Rapsodo will host free educational breakout sessions to attendees.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo is on a mission to give athletes everywhere the tools they need to play like never before. Favored by MLB teams, D1 College Champions, and top-ranked PGA coaches, our motto of "Play Without Limits™," is realized by leveling the playing field with affordable, professional grade technology. Innovation and category leadership in golf, baseball, and softball have been celebrated in MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and led to the Official Partner of USA Baseball. Getting more out of your game is always within reach with Rapsodo. Experience more at https://www.rapsodo.com/ .

Media Contact:

Patrick Lloyd

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

plloyd@uproarpr.com