UM launches Doctor of Public Health programme to nurture global public health professionals

MACAU, January 4 - The University of Macau (UM) will offer the Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) programme in the 2024/2025 academic year. The programme, which combines traditional public health, hospital management, and medicinal administration, aims to nurture more professionals in public health and related fields to make greater contributions to the healthcare sector in Macao, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, China, and global community.

Xiang Yutao, head of the Department of Public Health and Medicinal Administration of UM’s Faculty of Health Sciences, said that public health is a multidisciplinary field that aims to improve population health by preventing disease and improving quality of life. The DrPH programme aims to train health professionals with leadership skills. Graduates will be able to leverage innovative thinking to translate what they have learned into practical approaches and apply them to specific areas such as public health, hospital management, and medicinal administration. They will also become future decision-makers and facilitators who will make contributions to the field of global public health.

The DrPH programme is a three-year programme. It covers prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, clinical medicine, and the study of basic sciences. It also involves interdisciplinary fields such as epidemiology, biostatistics, environmental health, nutrition, food safety, social medicine, and management of health services. The programme also focuses on population health, health systems, chronic diseases, and the impact of and recovery from public health emergencies.

Applications for the DrPH programme are now open. For online registration and admission guidelines, please visit the Graduate School website: https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/. For enquiries, please call 8822 4898 during office hours or email gradschool@um.edu.mo.