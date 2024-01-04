Navigating the green horizon: NATO’s emission reduction initiatives and the pursuit of sustainability

Climate change is widely acknowledged as one of the most pressing issues today. As time passes, the environmental repercussions and global impact of greenhouse gas emissions grow increasingly apparent, leaving no alternative but to act. All industrial and commercial sectors must work together to drastically minimise their effect on our planet and avoid a global disaster. This encompasses the long-ignored global military industry, including its supply chain, which uses enormous amounts of fossil fuels and accounts for a significant portion of government spending. As a result, military greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions must be thoroughly documented and subject to emission reduction targets. While NATO is crucial for global peace and security, the environmental consequences of its military actions must be recognised. NATO, with its obligations and convening power, may be able to push its partners to agree on enforceable emissions targets and report on them, but only if it sets a good example in and by itself. Recent geopolitical tensions have removed the need to consider the creative energy industry and adapt to various fuel types. Indeed, fuel shortages resulting from the Russian-Ukrainian war and Russia’s use of gas as political leverage have emphasised the urgency to address this issue.

About the Author

Gloria Bertasini is a Legal Researcher at Finabel.