Endocrine Specialists of Georgia Receives 2023 "Best of Georgia" Award in Endocrinology
CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving landscape of medical practices, few have the privilege of being recognized as the "Best of Georgia." In 2023, Endocrine Specialists of Georgia, LLC, under the distinguished leadership of Dr. Francisco Puentes, proudly earned this esteemed title.
Dr. Francisco Puentes’ journey in medicine is marked by an international path of excellence and dedication. Born in Colombia and raised in Venezuela, Dr. Puentes graduated with honors and obtained his medical degree from the University of Zulia in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in 1990. His early career was distinguished by a two-year internship and a subsequent role as a Research Fellow in the Renal Transplant Unit at the University Hospital in Venezuela. His scholarly pursuits led him to become an Assistant Professor in Pharmacology and Physiology at the University of Zulia, a position he held until 1999. Dr. Puentes started his Internal Medicine Residency program in 1994 and completed it in 1997 at the University Hospital in Maracaibo Venezuela.
During this time, Dr. Puentes also earned his Doctoral degree in Medical Sciences and served as Treasurer of the Association of Medicine Professors of the University of Zulia.
In 1999, Dr. Puentes made a pivotal decision to relocate to the United States with his family, where he embarked on his Internal Medicine Residency Program at the esteemed Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. This journey ultimately led to his specialization in endocrinology, culminating in the completion of his Endocrinology fellowship in 2004.
Today, Dr. Puentes is the driving force behind Endocrine Specialists of Georgia, LLC, a practice dedicated exclusively to Adult Endocrinology. With over three decades of experience, Dr. Puentes and his team offer unparalleled expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of various endocrinological disorders, including Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, Diabetes Mellitus, Osteoporosis, Calcium Disorders, Obesity, Pituitary Disorders, Gynecomastia, Thyroid Carcinoma, and Testosterone deficiency (Hypogonadism). The practice is also renowned for its thyroid ultrasound and biopsy services, ensuring accurate examinations and diagnoses.
Endocrine Specialists of Georgia has earned its stellar reputation through unwavering commitment to patient care and a deep-rooted trust within the community.
Winning the Best of Georgia award is a testament to the community's appreciation and confidence in the exceptional services provided by Dr. Puentes and his team. Through their dedication and commitment to enhancing the well-being of their patients, Endocrine Specialists of Georgia, LLC, continues to shine brightly as a beacon of excellence in the field of endocrinology.
Locations:
40 Fox Chase
Cartersville, GA 30120
1820 The Exchange SE STE 100
Atlanta, GA 30339
