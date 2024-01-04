Submit Release
Portillo’s Inc. to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO) (“Portillo’s” or the “Company”), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will appear at the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. The Company will host institutional investor and media meetings between January 8-10, 2024 and is also scheduled for a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties may listen to a live audio-only webcast of the fireside chat by accessing the link at https://investors.portillos.com/events-and-presentations.

About Portillo’s
In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Since, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to 84 restaurants across ten states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to order ahead and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:
Barbara Noverini, CFA
Investors@portillos.com

Media Contact:
ICR, Inc.
PortillosPR@icrinc.com


Primary Logo

