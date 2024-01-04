ZeroFox Awarded $289M from U.S. Office of Personnel Management for Digital Identity Protection Services

Award extensions offer protection and restoration to 22.1M individuals impacted by previous cybersecurity incidents

WASHINGTON, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading provider of external cybersecurity, has received $289 million in awards from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for the continued provision of digital identity protection services to the 22.1 million individuals impacted by previous security incidents. ZeroFox received a $41.3M extension to its current service through June 2024, along with a new award for $247.9M to prolong the company’s eight-year partnership with the agency through September 30, 2028. The partnership originated in 2015 between OPM and Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc. (IDX); ZeroFox acquired IDX in August 2022.



“We’re grateful to continue our work alongside OPM, providing millions of Americans with critical digital identity theft protection services to protect and restore their right to privacy,” said James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO at ZeroFox. “This renewed commitment signifies the joint dedication between the U.S. Government and ZeroFox in helping individuals, agencies and enterprises affected by devastating external cyberattacks – something that is all too common these days. Our goal is to minimize the impact with proactive protection and give people peace of mind.”

Consistent with prior awards, these new awards are structured as a series of options that may be exercised by OPM over a period of nearly five years. Since the initial award in 2015, IDX, a ZeroFox company, has enrolled millions of individuals into digital identity protection services, received and responded to millions of calls from enrolled individuals, and issued hundreds of millions of security monitoring alerts. ZeroFox has proudly maintained a 100% success rate in restoring identities in response to enrollee claims.

ZeroFox is a proud provider of external cybersecurity services to the federal government, offering protection against the full lifecycle of cyber threats, pre- and post-breach. From detection to response, ZeroFox safeguards the digital presence of some of the largest U.S. federal agencies and more than a thousand enterprises around the world. To learn more about ZeroFox’s breach notification and response capabilities, visit https://www.zerofox.com/products/breach-notifications/ .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Media Inquiries

Maisie Guzi, ZeroFox

press@zerofox.com