ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces Equity Research Coverage Initiated by Noble Capital Markets

ZyVersa is developing two proprietary product platforms targeting renal and inflammatory diseases. Cholesterol Efflux Mediator TM VAR 200, designed to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys’ filtration system, leading to chronic kidney disease and its progression. Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, designed to inhibit multiple inflammasome pathways to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation pathogenic in numerous inflammatory diseases.





WESTON, Fla., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA; “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have unmet medical needs, announces that Noble Capital Markets has initiated company-sponsored equity research coverage. To obtain a copy of the full report authored by Noble Capital Markets’ Senior Research Analyst Robert LeBoyer, as well as news and advanced market data on ZyVersa Therapeutics, please go to Channelchek.com .

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with renal or inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes clinical stage Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 in development to alleviate damaging accumulation of cholesterol and lipids in the kidneys’ filtration system. The lead indication is treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. VAR 200 has potential to treat other kidney diseases, including Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease. ZyVersa’s pipeline also includes proprietary inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 that blocks initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with a multitude of inflammatory diseases. IC 100 has potential to treat many different CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc (“ZyVersa”) uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa’s planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa’s preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa’s product candidates; ZyVersa’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to ZyVersa, is set forth in ZyVersa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including ZyVersa’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

