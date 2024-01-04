DC attorney general launches grants to prevent youth violence and crime

DC AG offers grant money in effort to stop youth violence D.C.’s attorney general Brian Schwalb is sending out a quarter of a million dollars in grants to prevent youth violence and crime as part of the "Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Violence Prevention Grant Program."

WASHINGTON - Juvenile crime fueled D.C.’s exploding crime numbers in 2023. Now 2024 is starting with a new plan to prevent it.

D.C.’s attorney general Brian Schwalb tells FOX 5 he’s sending out a quarter of a million dollars in grants to prevent youth violence and crime. It's called the "Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Violence Prevention Grant Program," and the goal is to put young people in positive situations, through community groups, local programs, recreation or mentoring. The program aims to show how to live life, solve problems and earn a living, without turning to violence.

Marcus Ellis of the community group "Peace D.C." says many kids who commit crimes don’t have a positive role model in their life.

"In terms of the actual activity, of course they vary right? So some of these are going to be directly related to violence prevention, some of them are going to be opportunities for youth to be in safe places for them to be productive and that’s a huge in in itself," said Ellis.

Attorney general Brian Schwalb says groups will be awarded the grants on an "evidence-based approach" - meaning they’ll have to show results.



"What does ‘evidence-based preventative approach' mean? Well, it means that there has to be shown results that we can measure. Quantitative and qualitative, we need to invest in solutions that prove themselves to be effective," said Schwalb.

With nearly 1,000 carjackings last year, with an alarming number involving juveniles, Schwalb says policing and prosecution will remain critical components in turning the juvenile crime numbers down.

Community groups that want to get one of these grants will have one month to apply, with a deadline of February 2. If the program goes well, Schwalb says they will look to launch a second round and maybe more in 2024.