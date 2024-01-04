SciSparc and Clearmind Medicine Reflect on Successful Collaboration in 2023 Aiming to Upgrade Wide Range of Psychedelic-Based Treatments

The collaboration included six different provisional patent applications filed by Clearmind with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in February 2023 to protect the novel combinations of psychedelics with SciSparc's PEA

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders and rare diseases of the central nervous system, reflects on the successful collaboration in 2023 with Clearmind Medicine Inc. (“Clearmind") (Nasdaq: CMND) (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems. Early in 2023, Clearmind filed six provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for unique combinations of future psychedelic-based compounds, as part of its ongoing collaboration with SciSparc.

The patent applications are for novel proprietary combinations of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), psilocybin, N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) and novel proprietary combinations of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Ibogaine, Ketamine, and PEA. PEA is the active ingredient of SciSparc’s proprietary CannAmide™.

The patent applications represent a commitment by SciSparc and Clearmind to offer patients safer and more effective treatments than those available today partly by strengthening their IP portfolios to broaden the therapeutic psychedelic toolbox for patients with mental health disorders that require transformative medicines and by developing treatments that offer synergy, efficacy and safety, while reducing the total cost.

As part of the collaboration agreement between SciSparc and Clearmind, originally announced on March 8,2022, any assets generated from the collaboration shall be jointly owned by SciSparc and Clearmind.

About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of ASD and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds’ oil-based products on Amazon Marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that SciSparc and Clearmind are committed to offering patients safer and more effective treatments than those available today through their patent applications and that any assets generated from the collaboration between SciSparc and Clearmind shall be jointly-owned. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 1, 2023, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

