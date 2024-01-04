Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for December 2023

- Record BTC Production of 1,853 BTC in December and 12,852 BTC in 2023

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for December 2023.

Management Commentary

“In December, we increased our energized hash rate 4% to 24.7 exahashes and extended our lead as the largest publicly traded bitcoin miner in North America,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “We continue to target 30% growth in energized hash rate in 2024 and with the recently announced acquisition of the two sites from Generate Capital, which is expected to close in January 2024, we expect to reach 50 exahashes in the next 18 to 24 months.

“Outside the US, progress continued in Abu Dhabi where we now have 2.7 exahashes online. This total includes over 13,000 rigs energized at our second, larger facility in Masdar City, and the remaining 4.4 exahashes are still expected to be online in January 2024. Our new joint venture in Paraguay also continued to energize, reaching 0.3 exahash with 2,110 miners now online. We continue to expect the full 1.1 exahashes to be online by early Q2 2024.

“Hash rate growth and continued efficiency gains helped grow average operational hash rate* by 18% to 21.9 exahashes or 22.4 exahashes including our share of the joint ventures. This helped drive record bitcoin production as Marathon mined 1,853 BTC in December, up 56% from November, and 290% year-over-year. We believe this to be the highest monthly total ever recorded by a public bitcoin mining company.

“Significantly higher transaction fees helped December’s Bitcoin production grow much faster than average operational hash rate. For the month, MaraPool collected more than 380 BTC in transaction fees or 22% of BTC production, up from 12% of production last month. Our success in capturing the sizable transaction fees currently available to miners is directly related to owning and operating our own pool and represents a key competitive advantage of our vertically integrated tech stack.

“The recently announced acquisition of the sites in Granbury, TX and Kearney, NE, which is expected to close in January 2024, is expected to improve our cost structure and increase our near-term growth potential. This transaction is on track to close in mid-January and with new miners already on order, we expect to be able to quickly fill available capacity. We look forward to sharing more details on the integration strategy and financial impact after the deal has closed.”

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights*

Metric 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Δ 12/31/2023 11/30/2023 % Δ Bitcoin Produced 1,853 475 290 % 1,853 1,187 56 % Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 59.8 15.3 290 % 59.8 39.6 51 % Share of Available Miner Rewards1 5.1 % 1.7 % 197 % 5.1 % 3.6 % 40 % Number of Blocks Won5 222 70 217 % 222 159 40 % Transaction Fees as % of Total5 21.8 % 2.0 % 991 % 21.8 % 12.1 % 80 % Energized Hash Rate (EH/s)2 24.7 7.0 253 % 24.7 23.7 4 % Avg Operational Hash Rate (EH/s)3 22.4 NA 22.4 19.0 18 % Installed Hash Rate (EH/s)4 25.2 7.0 260 % 25.2 23.2 9 % 1. Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that Marathon earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period. 2. Defined as the amount of hash rate that could theoretically be generated if all miners that have been energized are currently in operation including miners that may be temporarily offline. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers' specifications. All figures are rounded. 3. Defined as the average hash rate that was actually generated during the month from all operational miners. All figures are estimates and are rounded. 4. Defined as the sum of energized hash rate (see above) and hash rate that has been installed but not yet energized. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers' specifications. All figures are rounded. 5. These metrics are MaraPool only, do not include the joint ventures



In December, approximately 8,900 of Marathon’s Bitcoin miners (c. 0.7 EH/s) were energized at Applied Digital’s facility in Garden City, Texas. This energization helped increase the Company’s operating fleet* by 7% to approximately 199,200 Bitcoin miners, theoretically capable of producing approximately 24.7 EH/s, according to the manufacturer’s specifications as of December 1, 2023.



The Company’s average fleet efficiency*, based on manufacturers’ specifications, was 24.5 J/TH (joules per terahash) as of January 1, 2024.

Figure 2: Operational Details by Site

Hash Rates in EH/s Installed Hash Rate Energized Hash Rate Avg Operating Hash Rate Avg % of Energized Site State Host Dec 2023 Nov 2023 Dec 2023 Nov 2023 Dec 2023 Nov 2023 Dec 2023 Nov 2023 McCamey TX US Bitcoin 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.1 6.9 92 % 90 % Ellendale ND Applied 7.8 7.8 7.8 7.8 7.4 7.0 95 % 90 % Garden City TX Applied 4.5 4.1 4.5 4.0 3.6 1.3 80 % 33 % Granbury TX US Bitcoin 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.7 99 % 89 % Jamestown ND Applied 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.2 1.4 86 % 96 % All Other Various 1.4 0.9 1.4 0.9 1.3 0.8 88 % 88 % Total 24.7 23.8 24.7 23.7 22.4 19.1 91 % 80 %





Marathon and its hosting provider further increased uptime in McCamey, TX from 90% in November to 92% in December. These improvements helped grow average operational hash rate at this facility by 2% to 7.1 EH/s. The Company is continuing to optimize its operations to maximize efficiency and lower operating costs.

Financial Highlights and Updates

Figure 3: Financial Highlights

Year-Over-Year Comparison Prior Month Comparison Metric 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Δ 12/31/2023 11/30/2023 % Δ Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, & Restricted Cash ($, in millions) 356.8 112.5 217 % 356.8 273.1 31 % Unrestricted Cash 356.8 103.7 244 % 356.8 273.1 31 % Restricted Cash 0.0 8.8 -100 % 0.0 0.0 NA Total BTC Holdings (in whole numbers) 15,174 12,232 24 % 15,174 14,025 8 % Unrestricted BTC Holdings 15,174 7,816 94 % 15,174 14,025 8 % Restricted BTC Holdings 0 4,416 -100 % 0 0 NA Pledged BTC Holdings 0 0 NA 0 0 NA





As of December 31, the Company holds a total of 15,174 unrestricted BTC. Marathon opted to sell 704 BTC or 38% of monthly production to cover operating expenses. The Company intends to sell a portion of its bitcoin holdings in future periods to support monthly operations, manage its treasury, and for general corporate purposes.

Marathon held $356.8 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at month end, all of which was unrestricted. During December, the combined balance of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and bitcoin increased from $802.3 million to $998.5 million at December 31, 2023. In anticipation of the next Bitcoin network halving, the Company continues to build liquidity on the balance sheet to capitalize on strategic opportunities, including industry consolidation. The transaction to acquire two operating sites from Generate Capital is expected to close in January 2024 for approximately $178.6 million in cash to be paid from the Company’s balance sheet.

* Beginning December 2023, the Company’s production reports now include the proportional share of international joint ventures (JVs) except where noted. Prior to December 2023, certain operating metrics including hash rates, energized miners, and fleet efficiency were US-only and did not yet include the JVs

