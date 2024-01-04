C4 Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco on Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 am PST (12:00 pm EST).



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com .

