Sibros Accelerates the Future of SDV Innovation at CES 2024

Sibros unveils 'On the Track and Beyond' Experience to showcase its leading-edge Deep Connected Platform, interactive Race Simulator, and joint partner solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, leaders in Software-Defined Vehicle management systems announced its presence and activities for CES 2024, from January 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #4054.



Sibros will showcase Deep Connected Platform, a production-ready technology foundation helping automakers transform fleet data into actionable insights, and orchestrate seamless software updates and diagnostic commands at a flexible scale. CES attendees are invited to experience Sibros’ "On the Track and Beyond" theme this year, offering an immersive in-booth tour that will include:

Racing Simulator: Visitors can compete in a virtual racing simulator and see “live-as-you-drive” vehicle performance analytical, powered by Deep Logger ®

Theater Sessions: Various partner-led sessions on how OEMs are accelerating time-to-market for their software-defined products using embedded connectivity, cloud, mobile apps, AI, and Machine Learning.

Partner Showcases: Joint partner-ready solution demonstrations encompassing vehicle telematics, digital cockpit, and connected car apps.



"CES 2024 stands at the forefront of automotive software innovation, marking a new era in how vehicles connect, communicate, and evolve," said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros. "We’re thrilled to showcase the latest advancements of our Deep Connected Platform that provides OEMs new ways to enhance software-defined vehicle functionality and unlock data-driven offerings and revenues. Our theme this year, 'On the Track and Beyond,' reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of connected technologies and its use in real-world applications,” added Sikaria.

The partners and solutions pre-integrated with the Sibros Deep Connected Platform with a presence at the Sibros booth include:



Accolade Electronics: AIS-140 certified telematics hardware

ACTIA: ACU6-Pro Automotive and Actia ACU6-Pro Off Highway

Continental Engineering Services: Automotive IoT Gateway

Foxconn: connected car mobile app and OEM services tools

Android Automotive OS: automotive operating systems

iWave: All telematics controllers

Marelli: smart SDV cockpit domain controller

Pricol: EV-ready telematics hardware solutions

To meet with Sibros’ executive team and explore the Deep Connected Platform, visit Booth #4054 or schedule a session at Sibros events page .

About Sibros:

Sibros is accelerating the future of SDV excellence with its Deep Connected Platform™ that orchestrates full vehicle software update management, vehicle analytics, and remote commands in one integrated system. Adaptable to any vehicle architecture, Sibros’ platform meets stringent safety, security, and compliance standards, propelling OEMs to innovate new connected vehicle use cases across fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, and beyond. Learn more at www.sibros.tech.

Media Contact:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417