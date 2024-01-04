TRU Staffing Partners Named Finalist in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Innovation Awards

TRU’s technology self-assessments nominated in hiring, staffing, & recruitment category

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and four-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced its selection as a finalist in the “Innovation in Hiring, Staffing & Recruitment” category for the 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. The winners will be unveiled on Monday, January 29th, kicking off Legalweek New York at the Hilton Midtown New York.



The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards recognize and celebrate innovation in the legal technology sector, spotlighting individuals and organizations driving game-changing projects and initiatives. Finalists are chosen by an independent panel of judges and American Lawyer Media (ALM) editorial staff.

TRU is nominated for the creation of a Relativity Self-Assessment, which includes a checklist of more than 65 of the most requested skills and experiences related to leveraging Relativity technology. Job seekers score themselves as either no experience, some experience, advanced, or expert level; and are also asked to include what Relativity certifications they hold, what versions of Relativity they are using, and whether the technology they’re using is hosted in-house, in the cloud, or with a third-party vendor.

“A lot of people might expect an innovation award in staffing to involve some complicated A.I. technology that does something magical. We’re proud to be nominated for a simple but elegant addition that we’ve instituted with more than 90% of our ediscovery customers, resulting in improved hiring outcomes and greater employee tenure over the last seven years,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “Our collaboration with Relativity to develop and continually maintain a Relativity Self-Assessment allows job seekers to more accurately identify areas of confidence and areas where they will need training, while also delivering to hiring managers enriched visibility into an applicant’s nuanced Relativity experience and exposure.”

“Experience with Relativity is still the No. 1 job requirement for ediscovery job seekers in today’s market. Over the last seven years, TRU has represented more than 4,000 job seekers who have completed the Relativity Self-Assessment and submitted it with their resume to open positions,” said Coseglia. “Our experience with this self-assessment led to a comprehensive report covering Relativity skills’ impact on the ediscovery job market, which is accessible here.”

TRU has also developed a similar checklist in collaboration with DISCO for their product, and within the privacy community has developed a skills self-assessment for OneTrust, and will continue to develop skills self-assessments for products specific to industries as a way to improve the job searching process for its clients.

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), 2022 (#4189), and 2023 (#4326); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175) and Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2023 (Northeast #154); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

