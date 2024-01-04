Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Neupro, rotigotine, Date of authorisation: 15/02/2006, Revision: 32, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Neupro in patients with Parkinson’s disease (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are somnolence (sleepiness), dizziness, headache, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, and application-site reactions such as redness, itching and irritation of the skin. In patients with restless-legs syndrome, the most common side effects (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are nausea, application-site reactions, asthenic conditions (conditions such as tiredness, weakness and feeling unwell) and headache. For the full list of all side effects reported with Neupro, see the package leaflet.

Neupro must not be used in people who are hypersensitive (allergic) to rotigotine or any of the other ingredients. The backing layer of Neupro contains aluminium. To avoid skin burns, Neupro must be removed if the patient has to have magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or cardioversion (a process that restores the heart’s normal rhythm).