Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,354 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Neupro, rotigotine, Date of authorisation: 15/02/2006, Revision: 32, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Neupro in patients with Parkinson’s disease (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are somnolence (sleepiness), dizziness, headache, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, and application-site reactions such as redness, itching and irritation of the skin. In patients with restless-legs syndrome, the most common side effects (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are nausea, application-site reactions, asthenic conditions (conditions such as tiredness, weakness and feeling unwell) and headache. For the full list of all side effects reported with Neupro, see the package leaflet.

Neupro must not be used in people who are hypersensitive (allergic) to rotigotine or any of the other ingredients. The backing layer of Neupro contains aluminium. To avoid skin burns, Neupro must be removed if the patient has to have magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or cardioversion (a process that restores the heart’s normal rhythm).

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Neupro, rotigotine, Date of authorisation: 15/02/2006, Revision: 32, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more