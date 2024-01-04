Embedded System Market Will Projected Surge to USD 159.12 billion by 2031, Growing at a 7.7% CAGR - TMR Report Analysis

Growing demand for embedded systems in security and surveillance systems stimulates market growth globally.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global embedded system market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for embedded system is estimated to reach US$ 159.12 billion by the end of 2031.

The demand for smart home devices utilizing embedded systems for enhanced security, energy efficiency, and home automation contributes to market growth. Integrating smart technology into households propels the adoption of embedded systems. The burgeoning wearable tech industry relies on embedded systems for fitness trackers, smartwatches, and healthcare wearables. The evolving demand for wearable devices fuels the market, driving innovations in miniaturization and power efficiency.

The integration of embedded systems in retail, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, and digital signage for customer engagement and efficient operations is a lesser-explored driver shaping the market's growth trajectory. Embedded systems play a crucial role in aviation electronics, including flight control systems, navigation, and entertainment systems. The aerospace industry's demand for advanced, reliable embedded systems supports market expansion.

Embedded systems in smart grid technologies, renewable energy systems, and energy management solutions contribute to optimizing energy distribution and consumption, fostering market growth within the energy sector.

Embedded System Market: Competitive Landscape

The embedded system market exhibits robust competition driven by major players such as Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. These industry leaders excel in providing comprehensive solutions for automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

Rising contenders like NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology Inc. intensify competition, offering innovative microcontrollers and embedded processors. Companies like STMicroelectronics and Infineon Technologies focus on diverse applications, stimulating market growth.

The competitive landscape thrives on technological advancements, product diversification, and strategic collaborations, fostering an environment ripe for innovation and continuous development within the embedded system market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Analog Devices

Broadcom

Cypress Semiconductor

Infineon

Intel

Marvell

Maxim Integrated

Microchip

Nuvoton

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas

Samsung Electronics

Silicon Laboratories

STmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Key Findings of the Market Report

Microcontrollers emerge as the leading component segment in the embedded system market due to their widespread usage and diverse applications.

Real time function segment leads the embedded system market due to increased demand for instantaneous data processing and response capabilities.

Small-size embedded systems lead the market due to increased demand for compact, energy-efficient solutions across various applications and industries.

Embedded System Market Growth Drivers & Trends

The proliferation of IoT applications fuels embedded system demand for smart devices, connected appliances, and automation, driving market growth.

Increasing adoption of embedded systems in vehicles for safety, connectivity, and autonomous features stimulates market expansion in automotive electronics.

Embedded systems' role in AI-driven applications such as edge computing and machine learning accelerates market growth and technological advancements.

Growing demand for embedded systems in industrial automation and robotics enhances efficiency, driving market expansion across manufacturing and process industries.

The integration of embedded systems in medical devices and telemedicine solutions for enhanced diagnostics and patient care fuels market growth in the healthcare sector..

Product Portfolio

Infineon offers cutting-edge semiconductor solutions catering to automotive, industrial, and security sectors. Their portfolio includes power semiconductors, sensors, and microcontrollers, focusing on innovation for efficient energy management and secure connectivity in various applications worldwide.

Intel pioneers in semiconductor innovation, delivering a wide array of processors, memory solutions, and connectivity products. Their portfolio spans across personal computing, data centers, IoT, and AI, emphasizing high-performance computing solutions globally.

Marvell specializes in semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure, networking, and storage. Their portfolio includes Ethernet switches, processors, and storage solutions, targeting cloud, enterprise, and 5G networks with a focus on advanced connectivity and data management.

Global Embedded System Market: Regional Profile

North America, led by the United States, dominates the embedded system market due to its robust technological infrastructure and early adoption of advanced technologies. The region excels in automotive electronics, aerospace, and defense sectors, propelling significant demand for embedded systems.

dominates the embedded system market due to its robust technological infrastructure and early adoption of advanced technologies. The region excels in automotive electronics, aerospace, and defense sectors, propelling significant demand for embedded systems. Europe exhibits a mature market, with countries like Germany and the United Kingdom at the forefront. The region emphasizes automotive innovation, IoT applications, and industrial automation, driving substantial market growth. Stringent regulations on automotive safety and robust investments in R&D bolster the market landscape.

with countries like Germany and the United Kingdom at the forefront. The region emphasizes automotive innovation, IoT applications, and industrial automation, driving substantial market growth. Stringent regulations on automotive safety and robust investments in R&D bolster the market landscape. Asia Pacific emerges as a pivotal growth center for embedded systems, propelled by countries like China, India, and Japan. The region's burgeoning automotive and consumer electronics sectors, coupled with increased manufacturing activities, fuel substantial market expansion. Rapid urbanization and a strong emphasis on smart city initiatives contribute to the region's robust demand for embedded systems, establishing Asia Pacific as a key market for industry players

Embedded System Market: Key Segments

By Component

Hardware

Microcontrollers

Microprocessors

Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

Memories

ASIC

PMIC

Others (Timers, DAC/ADC, I/O Ports etc.)

Software

Operating Systems (OS)

Middleware

Services

By Function

Real Time

Standalone

Mobile

Networked

By System Size

Small size

Medium Size

Large Size

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

